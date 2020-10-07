Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

