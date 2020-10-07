Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NYSE BEN opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

