Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $195.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

