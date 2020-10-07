Kwmg LLC Buys 179 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after buying an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after buying an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,443,000 after buying an additional 300,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.