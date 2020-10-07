Kwmg LLC Buys 4,182 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

