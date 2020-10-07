Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 49.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.