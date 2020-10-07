Kwmg LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

