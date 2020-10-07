Kwmg LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 525,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

