Kwmg LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.56.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day moving average is $235.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

