Kwmg LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,112,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

