Kwmg LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after buying an additional 89,333 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after buying an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

