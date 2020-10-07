Kwmg LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

