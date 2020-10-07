Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Westrock by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 343,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 559,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 8.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

