Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 340,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $183.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

