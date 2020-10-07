Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

Shares of HD opened at $276.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.44. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

