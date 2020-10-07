Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

