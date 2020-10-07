Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

