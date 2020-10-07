Kwmg LLC Purchases 3,553 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 41.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

