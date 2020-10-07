Kwmg LLC Purchases 6,156 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

HOMB opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.