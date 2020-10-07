Kwmg LLC Purchases 6,453 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

