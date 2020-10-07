Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

