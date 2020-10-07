Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

SEE stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

