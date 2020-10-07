Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

