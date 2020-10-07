Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

