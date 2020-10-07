Kwmg LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

