Kwmg LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kwmg LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

