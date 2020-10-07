Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAWS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

LAWS stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

