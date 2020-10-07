Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

