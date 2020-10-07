Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 41.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,311 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

