Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of down 14-15% to $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

