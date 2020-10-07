Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.334-1.349 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

