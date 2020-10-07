Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of down 14-15% to $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.89.

LEVI stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,474.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

