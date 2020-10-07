Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes Purchases 5,282 Shares

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes bought 5,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,849.01.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Liberty Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of $495.47 million and a P/E ratio of -50.50.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

