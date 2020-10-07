Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

LBRT stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

