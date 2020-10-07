Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Acquires 49,194 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $298.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

