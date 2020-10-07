Lisa Bright Purchases 788 Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) insider Lisa Bright purchased 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,252 ($42.49) per share, for a total transaction of £25,625.76 ($33,484.59).

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,244.21 ($42.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,195.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,867.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 99.51. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,414 ($44.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

