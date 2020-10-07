Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,056.76 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $53,056.76 and $43.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

