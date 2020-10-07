LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPSN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,518. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.