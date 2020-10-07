Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of L opened at C$69.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8794804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total transaction of C$225,577.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,896.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total value of C$147,316.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at C$340,239.20.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

