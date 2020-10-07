Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $376.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

