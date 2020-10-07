Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Announces — Dividend of $0.26

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOMA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

