Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.82.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

