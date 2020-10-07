LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LYTS opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 53.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

