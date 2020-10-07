Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

