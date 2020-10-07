Luxfer Holdings PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

LXFR stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $360.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

