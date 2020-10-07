MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth Sells 922 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 990,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 260,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.