Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNGPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Man Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Man Group stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

