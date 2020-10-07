Manna Trading 52.3% Higher Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Manna has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manna has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002773 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,665.34 or 1.00696571 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,846,469 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,006 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.