MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.80.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 53.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.