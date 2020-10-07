Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. Mantech International reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mantech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mantech International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 46,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

